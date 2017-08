The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body recovered from Mineral Lake is that of a 54 year-old man who had been missing in the water since July 5th. Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen says that human remains were found in the lake this past Wednesday morning, when fishermen reported finding a body. That person was recovered, and the Lewis County Coroner now confirms that the body is that of Gerald L. Harris of Mineral. He was reported as missing on July 5th, and was presumed to have drowned in the lake. An autopsy confirms that Harris drowned, but they still don’t know what happened to cause him to go into the water.