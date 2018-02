The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that the body of a Woodland man who had been missing for several days was recovered from the Lewis River yesterday morning. The manager of the Lewis River RV Park in Woodland called CCSO late on Tuesday, reporting that they hadn’t seen Stephen Glen Orley, 69, for several days. Deputies checked with neighbors, and they learned that Orley was dealing with health problems and with dementia; no one had seen him for some time. One person reported hearing Orley yelling between 3 and 4 am on Tuesday morning, but with his dementia, they said that this was not uncommon. Cowlitz County Search and Rescue volunteers were brought in yesterday morning, and they located Orley’s body in the river, about 100 yards downstream from his trailer. Orely’s body was recovered and then was turned over to the County Coroner for an autopsy. Deputies say that there are no signs of violence or foul play.