The Clark County Medical Examiner now has custody of a body that was recovered from the East Fork of the Lewis River over the weekend. Two fishermen called 911 at about 9 am on Saturday, as they were drifting in the river about three-quarters of a mile downstream from Daybreak Regional Park. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says that it looks like this person had been in the water for some time, and could not be identified at this time. They did eventually say that the person was a male. It’s hoped that an identity can be made and the cause of death can be pinpointed through the post-mortem examination.