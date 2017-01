An autopsy is pending on the body of a woman that was recovered from the Multnomah Channel yesterday afternoon. A boater reported finding the body floating in the water at about 1 pm yesterday afternoon; Deputies recovered the body and turned it over to the Oregon State Medical Examiner. The woman has not been identified, but there’s some speculation that it could be Liz Bazzani, 62, of Portland, who was reported missing on the 19th of this month. The investigation continues.