The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office reports finding the body of Brianna Judge, 29, an Astoria-area woman who has been missing since January 10th. Several searches were conducted for Judge, concentrating on an area east of Seaside, after boots belonging to Judge to found on a bridge over the Nehalem River. All of those efforts were unsuccessful until this past Saturday, when Judge’s body was found in the river, just a few miles south of Jewell. Autopsy results are still pending.