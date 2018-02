A Tacoma man is in the Cowlitz County Jail, arrested yesterday in Kelso after being identified as the person who had been passing counterfeit cash in the local area. Staff at a store at the Three Rivers Mall called Kelso Police shortly after 6 pm, saying that a man who had tried to use counterfeit cash earlier in the day was back. A manager reported that they had two fake hundred-dollar bills in the office, and they were trying to stall the man until police arrived. The man eventually ran as officers arrived, but he was chased down and arrested in a nearby parking lot. Alan Kalfaolu, 53, of Tacoma is now being held without bail on a single charge of forgery, while the investigation is continuing.