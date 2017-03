Kara Justine Bragg, 23, of Kalama is under arrest, after she allegedly tried to pass counterfeit money at a local business. This happened early Sunday morning, at the Rebel Truck Stop off of the Todd Road exit. Around 4:45 am, workers at the truck stop called Kalama Police, saying that Bragg was trying to pass some fraudulent bills. Kalama Police responded and arrested Bragg; she’s now being charged with forgery, and is also being served with two outstanding warrants.