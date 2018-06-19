Longview Police report that someone was passing counterfeit money in the local area yesterday. Employees of a restaurant in the 800 block of Washington Way report that some people came through the drive-through at about 2:30 pm, buying food for two separate transactions. The people in the car paid with two $20 bills, which were then found to be bogus. The employees were able to provide some information on the people in the car, saying that it was driven by a white female in her 30’s with blond hair. It’s also thought that the people could be from Oregon, as they were commenting about having to pay sales tax. The counterfeit bills were turned over to Longview Police; the suspects have not been identified.