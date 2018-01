Police in Kelso are looking into a report that counterfeit money is showing up in the city. At about 2:45 yesterday afternoon, a business in the 200 block of Three Rivers Drive called KPD to report that three fake $100 bills has been passed within the past 20 minutes. The bills were taken to a local credit union, where they were examined further. At this time, the source of the bills is not known, and no suspects have been identified.