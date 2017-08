Woodland Police are on the lookout for a woman who was allegedly passing counterfeit cash last night. Around 10:30 pm, a business on Pacific Avenue in Woodland reported that a woman had just given the clerk a bogus $100 bill. As they checked into the incident, it was learned that this same woman had been passing counterfeit bill at several stores, including Safeway, Walmart and Taco Bell. They say that the suspect is a black female, age 23 to 35, with a “husky to large build,” red spandex pants, a white T-shirt and white flip-flops. No arrests have been reported as of yet.