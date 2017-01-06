Kelso Police are working to find a man who has been running a bogus rental ad on Craigslist, offering to rent a house in Kelso that he doesn’t own. A woman called KPD earlier this week, saying that she responded to a Craigslist ad in the middle of last month, offering a home on Kiltie Place for rent. The woman says that she called on the ad, and spoke to a woman who said that she was a property manager, based in Tacoma. The woman says that she was instructed to meet with the “local property manager,” a man named “Brandon Johns.” The woman tells KPD that she paid a total of $660 in deposits before she learned that this house wasn’t really up for rent. The woman was able to give a description of “Brandon Johns” to officers, but he hasn’t been identified. The bogus ad has been reported to Craigslist, while Kelso Police await additional information.