The IRS Scam callers are apparently getting bolder and more creative in their efforts to separate local people from their money. A Longview resident called 911 at about 8:25 yesterday morning, saying that their 11 year-old son had answered the phone, and the person on the other end started in with the IRS scam. The caller demanded immediate payment for a back tax bill, or police would be on the way to make arrests. When the resident told the caller that they knew this was a scam and they weren’t going to get any money, the caller said that he had to disconnect, because a bomb had been planted at the house. The 911 caller said that they were concerned, because they found the gate to their property open yesterday morning. Officers checked the property, but didn’t find anything. The 911 caller is not out any money.