It’s going to take a couple of years to shake out, but taxpayers in the Longview School District could be seeing their property taxes go down as the state’s school funding formula is implemented. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that tax bills should go down in 2019. Zorn and district staff presented potential tax scenarios at last night’s School Board meeting, discussing how the current Maintenance and Operations Levy will be replaced by what will now be called an “Enrichment Levy.” In the current year, that M-and-O Levy comes in at $3.32 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. When that is replaced by the Enrichment Levy in 2019, the tax rate drops to a $1.50 per thousand. The State School Levy rises substantially in 2018, going from $2.14 per thousand to $2.96, which will also cause a rise in property tax rates. When everything is added up, the total Longview school district property tax rate comes in at $6.74 cents in 2017, it’s projected to rise to $7.24 in 2018, and then will drop to $6.68 in 2019. Get full details from the Longview School District.