Ballots are going out today to voters in the Castle Rock School District, as they ask for a $42.4 million school bond measure. The School District is asking voters for a bond that would help to pay for a new middle school, along with safety and security upgrades at the elementary school and the high school. The bond would pay for a new transportation garage, renovations at several district buildings, and technology upgrades. The bond would cost $2.85 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in the Castle Rock School District; it’s estimated that the tax bill for a $150,000 home would be $427 per year for the next 25 years. Ballots need to be postmarked or dropped off by 8 pm on Tuesday, April 24th to be valid for counting.