You’re invited to come to this evening’s Longview School Board meeting, and share your thoughts on the proposed bond measure that the board is working on. The School Board plans to hold a public hearing at this evening’s meeting, prior to making a decision on the bond package that will go to the voters in November. Working over a series of months, the Longview School Board is emphasizing the elementary schools in this package. They’re considering two options, coming in at $109.1 million and $121.6 million, respectively. Both packages would replace Mint Valley, Olympic and Northlake; the difference between the two packages involves the Broadway Learning Center. The larger bond package includes money to replace Broadway with a special education center that would be built on the Kessler Elementary School property. After the hearing, the board plans to select a preferred package to submit. Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 pm School Board Meeting Room at the Longview School Administration Building.