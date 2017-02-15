The initial returns are not looking good for the $14.2 million bond measure being run by the Toledo School District, as that measure is currently well below the 60-percent approval needed for passage. After last night’s ballot run, Lewis County Elections reports that the bond measure received 55.42 percent “yes” votes, with 716 votes for the measure, and 576 against. District officials are still expressing some hope, with ballots remaining to be counted, but they’re already working on community outreach, in an effort to try and figure out what the citizens will support, before they try to run the bond again.

A three-year Maintenance and Operations Levy that would collect $1.1 million per year for the Toutle Lake Schools is passing easily, with more than 61.5 percent approval. A three-year replacement levy is also passing in the Woodland School District, with more than 51 percent “yes” votes in Cowlitz County, and more than 55 percent approval in the Clark County portion of the district. Levies require only a simple majority for passage, while bonds in Washington need 60 percent approval.