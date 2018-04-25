Backers of the $42.3 million Capital Facilities Bond for Castle Rock Schools will soon be meeting to discuss next steps, following last night’s failure of the measure. Just over 57 percent of the Cowlitz County voters approved the measure, while only 35.5 percent of Lewis County voters approved the measure. When the two counties are combined, the overall approval percentage comes in at 55 percent, well below the 60 percent needed for passage.

Superintendent Jim Mabbott tells the Daily News that they were optimistic after getting 66 percent approval of a recent levy, but he also says that they knew that the 60 percent threshold would be hard to hit. He says that the District Facilities Committee will be meeting soon, to go over the results, and to determine what the next course of action will be. Mabbott tells TDN that they’re “disappointed, but not defeated.”