The second of two public input sessions on the Longview School bond that failed in last month’s General Election is planned for this evening at Mint Valley Elementary School. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that they’re looking for input from the public after last month’s failure, trying to get impressions from people while the issue is still fresh. If you’re unable to get to this evening’s 6 pm meeting, you still have a chance to access Thoughtexchange via that Longview Schools web page. The Thoughtexchange process will be available through December 15th.