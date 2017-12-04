The Longview School District is inviting voters to come and discuss the recent loss of the $121.6 million bond measure that was put forward. The measure fell short of the 60 percent needed for passage in the November 2nd General Election, coming up just less than three percentage points short. Superintendent Dan Zorn will be featured at meetings that are set for tonight and tomorrow night; Zorn says that they would like to get input while the issue is still fresh in the minds of voters. This evening’s meeting is being held at Northlake Elementary School, followed by tomorrow’s gathering at Mint Valley Elementary. Both meetings will begin at 6 pm. If you can’t attend the meetings and you would like to share your thoughts, the district is reopening the Thoughtexchange process, which will run through the 15th of this month. Get more information on the Longview School District web page.