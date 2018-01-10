A forum is planned for this evening in Kalama, where backers of the $64.3 million bond that will be in front of voters in February will present information on that measure. Kalama Superintendent Eric Nelson will present details about the bond measure, and will also be available to answer questions. If the bond gets the 60-percent approval needed for passage, Kalama’s overstuffed elementary school would be rebuilt, a move that would also open up additional classrooms at the Middle School. The science labs at Kalama High School would be upgraded, and vocational training facilities at the High School would also be renovated and improved. It’s estimated that the 25-year bond would boost property taxes on a $200,000 home by about $38 per month. This is the first school bond to go in front of voters in Kalama since 1992.