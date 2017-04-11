The Longview School Board is looking for some additional information on the structural integrity of the Broadway Learning Center before making a final decision on a preferred bond package for this fall. After last night’s study session and extended discussion during the regular meeting, Board President C. J. Nickerson says that they’re getting good information, which will help lead to a good decision. The School Board is now grappling with the possible future of Broadway, trying to determine if replacement of the roof, electrical upgrades and replacement of the boiler can extend the life of that building by another ten to 15 years. It’s possible that this work could be done for about three million dollars, instead of the $12.5 million that’s being discussed for construction of a new pre-school special education facility on the Kessler Elementary property. Discussions on the future of Head Start at that facility are also ongoing. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that they should know by today as to how long it will take to assess Broadway, which will then dictate the timeline for the Board’s decision on the size and scope of this fall’s bond package. The district has until August 1st to file the bond resolution with Cowlitz County Elections.