The Longview School Board is still working to identify the full package of projects that they want to put in front of voters in November, looking for resources to rebuild or renovate the district’s facilities. School Board President C. J. Nickerson says that things are taking longer than first planned, but he also says that this something that they can’t afford to mess us. Several members of the board are expressing concerns after learning that most scenarios under consideration will NOT eliminate portables from the district. Nickerson and Barb Westrick say that the elimination of portables was one of the main drivers behind this whole process, and now Superintendent Dan Zorn says that won’t happen unless the largest bond package is passed, with all of the identified projects completed. Zorn says that the complete elimination of portables would be very expensive; he also points out that the package that most board members seem to support would eliminate “most” of the district’s portables. Nickerson says that, even after two years of work by the Facilities Advisory Committee, he would like a “fresh look,” to see if there are alternatives to complete reconstruction of some buildings. No decisions were made last night, and another special meeting of the Longview School Board is planned for next Monday at 5:30 pm, where this discussion will resume.
Bond Package Delay
Posted on 14th March 2017 at 08:58
