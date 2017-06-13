There’s still work to do before the Longview School Board settles on the final language that will be put into the $121.6 million bond that will go in front of voters in November. Board President C. J. Nickerson says that they want to have clear and accurate information in front of voters, so that they can make an educated and informed decision. There had been a goal of finalizing items for the bond proposal at last night’s meeting, but Nickerson raised some concerns. There was consensus on measures to define the $12.5 million allocation for renovation of the Broadway Learning Center for the district’s pre-school facilities, continuing the partnership with Head Start. The board also affirmed language that continues the partnership with Lower Columbia School Gardens on the Northlake Elementary School campus. There was a divergence on the safety and security scope of work, with Nickerson saying that he would like to see a “task and timeline” estimate before he will sign off. State law requires that the bond resolution be prepared by August 1st, to appear on the November ballot.