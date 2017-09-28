Taxpayers in the Kelso and Longview School Districts are getting some relief, as both district refinance current bonds. The Kelso School District is announcing a savings of $436,000 over the next four years, as the School Board authorizes the refunding of these bonds. The District cut the interest rate being paid on these bonds by a substantial amount, going from 4 percent on the previous bonds to 1.31 percent. Kelso’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Scott Westlund, says that bond rates are near historic lows, so they took the first opportunity available to lock those low rates in. The district also had their bond status reaffirmed by Moody’s during this process, with the investment company saying that the district has “sound financial management.”

The Longview School District is also saving about $430,000 in bond interest payments through refinancing that was done this week. When that package is combined with a re-fi from last summer, the Longview School District has cut its bond interest obligation by more than $1.7 million. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that this is a tremendous deal for taxpayers, with the savings flowing directly to taxpayers in the form of reduced tax levies. Longview got a deal similar to Kelso, cutting the interest rate on this bond package from 4 percent to 1.49 percent.