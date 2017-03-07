The Longview School Board is getting dialed in on the bond package that will be put in front of voters in November, winnowing their choices down to three packages, ranging from about $95 million to more than $124 million. School Board President C. J. Nickerson says that they’re making good progress, and he says that they should have a good package to present in the next few weeks. The “Less than $100 Million” scenario would replace Mint Valley and Northlake Elementary Schools, along with relocation of the Broadway Learning Center. There would also be safety and security improvements at all buildings not covered in the bond, coming in at about $95 million. The “Elementary First” scenario comes in at just over $109 million dollars, and adds replacement of Olympic or expansion of Kessler to the list. The “Best Meets Needs” scenario replaces Mint Valley, Northlake and Olympic, continues with the safety and security upgrades, and also relocates Broadway, costing about $124 million. Decisions on one or two high schools is being put off until the High School Task Force is formed and completes its analysis. The School Board plans to get to two scenarios when they meet next Monday in another work session.