The Kalama Library Bookmobile ends its tour today, as the City of Kalama gets ready to open a new library building. They say that this closure will allow the Library staff to work at moving into the new location, organizing the collection and getting the space ready for patron. All Kalama Library books are due back today, as this organization work gets under way. Books can be returned at the Book Drop at 312 North 1st in Kalama. They say that the new Kalama Library will open in July, but the exact date hasn’t yet been set. They also plan to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Kalama Library on July 29th. Call the Kalama City Hall at 673-4561 if you have questions or if you need more information.