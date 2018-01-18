The plaintiffs in a failed lawsuit against the Longview School District are filing an appeal of the ruling in that case. The Daily News reports that the five families who had sued for more than 18 million dollars over the use of an isolation booth at Mint Valley Elementary School are appealing the unanimous jury ruling in the case, claiming that key evidence was excluded, along with testimony that could have helped their case. The case will now go to the Ninth Circuit U. S. Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco. The five families claim that the constitutional rights of their children were violated by the use of the booth; an eight-person jury ruled against those families after a three-week trial. Oral arguments will be presented to the court after all pertinent documents are filed; they say that it could take up to two years to get a ruling.