An eight-person federal court jury found in favor of the Longview School District on Wednesday, handing down a verdict that says that the district did not violate the constitutional rights of five students that were placed in an isolation booth at Mint Valley Elementary School. The families of the five children had filed for $18 million in compensation, claiming that the kids were traumatized and had behavioral issues become worse after being placed in the booth. The lawsuit dates back to 2009, when the district had the four-foot-by-four-foot booth was in use at Mint Valley. The plaintiffs contended that the booth was “tantamount to solitary confinement,” and caused more harm to the children, rather than helping to calm disruptive behavior. After about 18 hours of deliberation over three days, the jury ruled unanimously in favor of the district. In a written statement, Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the verdict “speaks for itself,” and allows the district to return its focus to serving its students. Zorn says that the verdict validates the district’s commitment to its students, families and staff, and he says that the district will continue to work to best serve each of its students. The plaintiffs have 30 days to appeal the verdict.