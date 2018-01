Word is getting out about the recent passing of former Kelso City Attorney LeRoy Borders. It’s reported that Le Borders died on November 22nd while at the Delaware Plaza in Longview. Borders was 86 at the time of his death; he grew up in Nebraska, and then went to the University of Washington Law School to obtain his Juris Doctor degree. Along with his private practice, Borders served as Kelso’s City Attorney between 1965 and 2002. After his retirement, Borders went into the clergy, becoming an ordained Episcopalian Priest. A memorial service is planned for this Saturday, starting at 2 pm in St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Castle Rock. Memorial donations can also be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.