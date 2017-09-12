After a summer hiatus, Longview City Council member Ken Botero resumes his Community Forums, starting today at the Longview Women’s Club. This program will start at 10 am, with an open agenda at today’s event. Botero says that he wants these forums to be a chance for the community to express concerns and to ask questions. It’s free and open to anyone interested; coffee and doughnuts will be served.

Botero is also helping to organize this evening’s Candidate Forum, which will feature the Kelso City Council race between Lisa Knight Alexander and Mike Karnofski. The forum is scheduled to start at 7 pm in the second floor conference room at Canterbury Park, at 3rd and Hudson Street in Longview. Anyone interested is invited to come by and participate.