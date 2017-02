If you head offshore to fish for things like Ling Cod and Rockfish, you need to be aware of some changes that Washington Fish and Wildlife is making to that fishery. Effective immediately, the recreational daily limit for rockfish is reduced from 10 to 7 in Marine Areas 1 through 4; there’s also a sublimit of one Canary Rockfish in Areas 1 and 2, off of Ilwaco and Westport. The overall bottomfish limit is also changed from 12 to 9; the 22-inch size limit for Ling Cod is removed, and the deepwater Ling Cod closure in Marine Areas 1 is adjusted, moving the southern boundary by five miles to the north. Additional adjustments go into effect on March 11th. Get full details by going onto the Washington Fish and Wildlife web page.