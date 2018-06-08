A 13 year-old boy is being referred to juvenile prosecutors, after he allegedly stole a compound bow, then took that weapon to school and tried to sell it. Just before noon yesterday, Longview Police were called to Mount Solo Middle School, after school staff reported finding the bow in a box, stashed behind the school building. They said that it looked like the bow had been stolen from someone’s house. Shortly before 4 pm, a man called LPD to report that his 13 year-old son had stolen a bow that had been delivered, then he took it to school, apparently with the intent of selling it. Officers met with the boy; they say that additional investigation will be done on the alleged theft, and for bringing a weapon to school. Information from that investigation will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.