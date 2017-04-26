Customers of the Bonneville Power Administration met with recently-appointed Deputy Administrator Dan James yesterday, at a special meeting hosted by the Cowlitz PUD. PUD officials say that the attendees represented 19 percent of the BPA’s overall customer base, and 40 percent of power customers in Washington. Several of those people expressed frustration with the BPA’s current business model, saying that the power supply agency needs to be more “nimble and flexible.” James says that they’re aware, and they plan to respond quickly. James hit several bullet points before taking questions from the power customers, talking about the BPA’s financial challenges, their long-term competitive position, pricing, cash reserves, power markets, the Canadian Treaty and the Federal hiring freeze. James says that they’re dealing with “oversupply conditions” for the first time in five years, which is putting additional pressure on an already depressed power market. James says that they expect to finish the fiscal year with “negative adjusted net revenues,” and he says that “belt-tightening” is already under way inside the agency. Cowlitz PUD Commission President Dena Diamond-Ott says that the local utilities stand ready to assist the BPA, as they also realize the financial pressures that are in play; James says that the best way to help is for the local utilities to “stay engaged” with the BPA, and with their Congressional representatives.