An electricity rate hike that’s projected for this fall could be higher than first expected, as the Bonneville Power Administration considers a short-term surcharge on power supplies. Today’s Daily News reports on the news coming from the BPA, who sent the message earlier in the week. The BPA informing its customers that a “collapsing energy market” could cause the agency to invoke a special contract provision called the Cost Recovery Adjustment Clause. This language allows the BPA to impose a temporary surcharge on wholesale power rates, to make up for lost income. A rate hike of 3.5 percent for wholesale electricity had already been projected in October, along with a 1.1 percent hike in transmission rates. The CRAC surcharge hasn’t yet been determined; BPA officials say that they’re doing everything that they can to keep from enacting the surcharge. Cowlitz PUD officials say that any surcharge of this sort would most likely be passed through to ratepayers, but they won’t know how much that will be until solid numbers come out of the BPA. The last time that the BPA imposed the CRAC surcharge was back in 2006.