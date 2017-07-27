We now know the size of the wholesale power rate hike that will be coming from the Bonneville Power Administration, a move that will most likely result in a rise in local electricity bills. BPA announced yesterday that wholesale power rates will rise 5.4 percent on October 1st, along with a transmission rate decrease of 0.7 percent. BPA Administrator Elliot Mainzer says that they worked very hard to manage costs and make changes that will strengthen finances and will improve their competitive position in the market place, but he says that “costs beyond our direct control” are putting upward pressure on rates. The Cowlitz PUD has been anticipating this announcement, factoring projected rate hikes into this year’s budget preparation. PUD General Manager Steve Kern says that they’re now plugging these numbers into their budget process, to see what the total impact will be. Kern says that the PUD will do what it can to absorb the increased costs, but a rate hike is still likely in the fall. Budget workshops are scheduled on August 15th and 24th, where the impact of this increase from the BPA will be discussed extensively.