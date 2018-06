All-Day Ride Bracelets for the 2018 Cowlitz County Fair go on sale today, thanks to a continuing partnership between Cowlitz County and Fibre Federal Credit Union. A limited number of Cowlitz County Fair/Funtastic carnival unlimited ride bracelet vouchers will be available exclusively at all Fibre Federal branches, starting today and going until they are sold out, or until branch closing on Tuesday, July 24th. The pre-sale discount price is $30 per bracelet, and they will be good for any day of the fair, which runs from Wednesday, July 25th through Saturday, July 28th. The price will go up to $37 once the fair begins. Call Cowlitz County at 360-577-3121 if you have questions, or if you need more information.