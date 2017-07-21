Brenda Wing is going to get another chance to plead her case in connection with the death of a three year-old boy, after the Washington Court of Appeals rules that she will be allowed to withdraw her previous guilty plea. The Centralia Chronicle reports on the ruling from Division II of the Court of Appeals, which says that Brenda Wing’s offender score had the same computing errors as her husband. In 2015, Danny and Brenda Wing both pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and third-degree assault, charges connected to the November 2014 death of Jasper Henderling-Warner, 3; the little boy had been left in the couple’s care, and they say that he died as result of severe abuse and neglect. Both were eventually sentenced to 34 years apiece, and both appealed those sentences. Danny Wing’s appeal was granted several weeks ago; at this time, neither has withdrawn their previous pleas. The Lewis County Prosecutor tells the paper that he’s ready to go to trial on each person, if they decide to withdraw the pleas.