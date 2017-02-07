The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that the active searches for Brianna Judge, 23, are being suspended. Judge was last seen on January 10th, in the area of Elsie, off of Highway 26 east of Seaside. Ground searchers found some boots that are thought to belong to Judge on the 22nd of last month, found on a bridge on Oregon Highway 103 near Jewell. Additional ground, water and air searches were conducted, without success. Authorities say that Judge’s family and friends have been cooperating, and they say that there’s no evidence to show that Judge’s disappearance is the result of any criminal act. At this time, the official searches are being suspended; they are not discouraging any additional search efforts by the family, but they urge extreme caution, as the conditions along the river bank are hazardous. They also ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brianna Renee Judge to call 503-325-2061, or contact local law enforcement.