A person is now getting mental health evaluation and treatment after an incident that blocked traffic across the Lewis and Clark Bridge for about a half-hour yesterday morning. Both ends of the bridge were shut down at 9 am yesterday, when it was reported that a person was on the bridge, threatening to jump. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office brought crisis negotiators to the scene, and they were able to talk the person into giving themselves up. The bridge re-opened to traffic about a half-hour later.