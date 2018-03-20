Samuel Abram Owen, 61, of Rainier is under arrest after yesterday morning’s incident that shut the Lewis and Clark Bridge down. Around 9:30 yesterday morning, drivers heading across the bridge reported seeing an older man on the bridge, apparently tying a pair of backpacks to ropes, which were then dangled over the bridge railing on the Oregon side of the bridge. The packs were hanging 15 to 20 feet below the rail, right over Dike Road in Rainier. The bridge was closed while the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called in. The Coast Guard also shut down the Columbia River. OSP used a remote-control robot to examine the bags, initially x-raying the packs. Nothing could be seen in the x-rays, so the robot deployed a high-pressure water cannon to open the packs. They found clothing and other personal property inside each bag. Based on witness descriptions, Owen was identified as the suspect; they say he was involved in some sort of dispute with another man. Owen was found and arrested for first-degree disorderly conduct, possession of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon and menacing; bail is currently set at $3,375.