A couple of crashes backed up traffic on the Lewis and Clark bridge yesterday evening. The first crash happened at about 6:25 pm, when a concrete truck rolled over while coming down the Rainier Hill, flipping over right at the base of the bridge. As traffic was backing up, another fender-bender was reported on the bridge itself. There were no reports of injuries; it took only about 20 minutes to get the truck back up on its wheels and towed away from the scene.