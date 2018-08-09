Jordan Holgerson, 16, of Kalama is in Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, nursing five cracked ribs, while the Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigates the woman who pushed her off of a bridge. Today’s Daily News reports on the incident, which happened at Moulton Falls in the northeastern part of Clark County. Holgerson’s mother is sharing a video of the incident, which show Holgerson with other people, standing on the rail of the bridge while people are counting down for her to jump. As Holgerson hesitates, the arms of another young woman can be seen, pushing Holgerson off. Holgerson screams as she falls in a laid-out position, then she’s heard flailing in the waters of the East Fork of the Lewis River. Holgerson was brought out of the water and she was taken to Vancouver. Holgerson’s mother says that the woman who pushed her daughter is known, but no charges have been reported at this time.