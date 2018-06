More than 60 local community leaders, employers, and representatives from social service agencies will be getting an up-close look at what it’s like being poor, going on at today’s day-long “Bridges Out of Poverty” Workshop. The workshop consists of two four-hour simulations, the first being a “poverty simulation,” which will then be followed by a four-hour “Bridges Out of Poverty” simulation. Melissa Taylor with Lower Columbia CAP says that this will be an immersive role-playing experience, learning what it’s like to be in poverty. The afternoon “Bridges Out of Poverty” session is a comprehensive approach to understanding poverty, using the lens of economic class to provide concrete tools and strategies for communities to use in reducing poverty. The workshop runs from 9 am to 4 pm at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center.