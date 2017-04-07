Wahkiakum County officials are once again working to identify a body that’s washed up on the shore on the western end of the county. The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office says that boaters found the body Sunday morning in the area of Brookfield, in a spot where other bodies have washed ashore. County Prosecutor and County Coroner Dan Bigelow tells the Wahkiakum County Eagle that “this is a place where bodies from outside the county wash up.” He says this is a six-foot male, possibly with brown hair, wearing a long-sleeve black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black leather belt, athletic socks and Teva hiking boots. He also says that it looks like the body has been in the water less than six months. They’re now checking with agencies upstream on missing person reports, while an autopsy and dental x-rays are performed at the Cowlitz County Morgue.