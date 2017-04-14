The body found in the Columbia River near Brookfield has been identified. The man’s body was found April 2nd at the west end of Wahkiakum County, and has now been identified as Scott J. Baguley, 62, of Beaverton. Baguley was last seen alive on July 13th of last year; eight days later, his car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a church on the Oregon side of the Columbia River, at the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge. Wahkiakum County Coroner Dan Bigelow says that the remains were in such a poor state, they had to use dental records to confirm the identity. The manner and cause of death are still undetermined, but Bigelow says that foul play does NOT seem to be a factor in the case.