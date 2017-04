Wahkiakum County authorities are now working to identify a body that washed up Sunday morning on the beach near Brookfield. Coroner and Prosecuting Attorney Dan Bigelow says that recreational boaters found the man’s body Sunday morning, in an areas where Bigelow says “bodies from outside of the county wash up.” He says that they are now checking with agencies upstream, while post-mortem examinations are planned, including dental x-rays