The Washington Court of Appeals is rejecting a case from Brian Brush, 56, denying his claim that his 88-year sentence for the murder of his ex-girlfriend is excessive. In September of 2009, Brush gunned down Lisa Bonney on Long Beach, shooting her with a shotgun, while just a few feet from the Bolstad Beach access on the Long Beach peninsula. Brush was sentenced to more than a thousand months in prison, but he made a successful appeal to the Washington Supreme Court. After a second trial in 2016, Brush was once again sentenced to 1,060 months in prison; that totals more than 88 years. Last week, Division Two of the Washington Court of Appeals ruled that Brush’s sentence was not excessive, saying that prosecutors were justified in seeking extra sentences, due to aggravating circumstances. Brush can also appeal this ruling to the Washington Supreme Court.