Longview Firefighters dealt with a brush fire yesterday afternoon, a fire that may have been started by fireworks. At about 5:15 pm, a 911 call came in from 1215 33rd Avenue, where it was reported that some dry grass had caught fire, and was spreading. The fire was in a field that had recently been mowed; the 911 caller said that they were trying to put the fire out, but the wind was causing it to spread. When the first fire engine arrived, the fire has spread to an area of about 100 feet by 100 feet. The large smoke plume obscured a line of rail cars that was on the tracks next to the property, about 75 feet from the fire. Firefighters also had to use two trucks to pump water to the site, because of the deep setback. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, and then was declared completely out in about an hour. Fireworks are suspected as the cause of the fire; neighbors tell fire crews that they heard a series of explosions just before the fire was discovered. No structures were damaged by the fire, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from reaching the rail cars.