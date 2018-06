Community Home Health and Hospice reports that this year’s “Party with a Purpose” Buccaneer’s Ball was a huge success, raising more than $162,000 to support Community’s Charity Care program, along with other community benefit programs. Hospice officials report that almost 400 people attended the event, which was held back on May 4th. Event Chair Kirsten Amrine says that it was an amazing display of “neighbors helping neighbors,” and it just goes to show what makes this such a great community.