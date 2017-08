The 2017-2018 operating budget for the Longview School District is now in place, approved at last night School Board meeting. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the legislature made development of this year’s budget very difficult, but he says that the district is in a good position right now. The Longview School District will be operating on a budget that includes $87.5 million in expenditures, an increase of $6.5 million dollars over last year. This budget also projects using nearly $1.5 million in reserves, but Zorn says that they will still be in good shape, with a projected ending fund balance of about 10 percent.